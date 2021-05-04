Need to Know: Stubhub Cancellation News, Vaccines, City Grate Naming

If you had Stubhub cancellations you now know what’s happening with your money

StubHub is pleased to now offer you the choice to keep the 120% credit you were issued when your event was canceled (expires December 31, 2022), otherwise you will default to a cash refund for the total original amount you paid for the impacted event.

Adopt a Storm Drain: Sign up and name your storm drain today!

Every spring and summer, thousands of storm drains help keep Regina roads clear and properties dry. Regina residents can now give their neighbourhood storm drains a little tender loving care by adopting them.

How to Adopt a Storm Drain

Select your storm drain on the interactive map on Regina.ca/stormdrain Enter your contact information

Give your storm drain a “grate” name

Choose an adoption timeframe (1, 2 or 5 years) Check your email for a welcome package Let the storm drain caring begin!

Adopt a Storm Drain participants can receive a free safety vest and gloves to help keep them safe while caring for their storm drains, while supplies last.

Name Your Drain Contest

Storm drains that are adopted and named from May 3 – 30 will be entered into a contest. The City will select the top ten names to be voted on by Regina residents for their favourite “grate” name from June 1 - 8.

First prize is valued at $250, second prize at $150 and third prize at $75. Each of the winners has a choice between a gift card to purchase rain apparel at a local store or a gift card to a local car wash. Winners will be announced on June 10.

Visit Regina.ca/stormdrain for more information and complete contest details.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert Effective May 4: Eligibility for Immunizations Moves to Age 37

Effective 8:00am, May 4, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to age 37 and older, except for residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it moves to age 18 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, mobile, and pharmacy.

Approximately 8,000 appointments will be added to the Patient Booking System, effective 8:00am, May 4, 2021, for booked appointments at SHA clinics, in addition to pharmacy appointments, and drive-thru and walk-in clinics. Pharmacy immunization details can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

Premier Moe to reveal ‘roadmap to recovery’ plan today.