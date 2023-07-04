Need To Know: Stuffy Race, CTSK Wristband Pickup, Dino Dance Party

Stuffy Race

Pure Country presents the Stuffy Race at Northgate Mall. Sure, you might not achieve that need for speed, but you could be atop the podium with a pair of weekend passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan!

Enter on our website this week and be one of our five racers for this Saturday at 2pm

The opportunity to cross the finish line first and leave everyone in the dust and claim the grand prize.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan Wristband Pickup

Mark your calendars! Country Thunder SK will be at the Regina Farmers Market on Saturday July 8 for a special Country Thunder Pop-Up Event.

They’ll have your chance to scan your tickets and pick up your wristband before the festival, plus a preview of what you can expect at their new Sask Music Songwriters Showcase.

Dundurn Dino Dance Party

More than 1,000 people in dinosaur costumes gathered in Dundurn, Sask., on Saturday in hopes of breaking a world record — and a dino dance party broke out as well.

The crowd dressed in floppy Tyrannosaurus Rex outfits wanted to break the Guinness World Record for most people dressed as dinosaurs. Previous Guinness World Record of 253 people dressed as dinosaurs likely broken, but verification will follow.