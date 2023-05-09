Need to Know: Sumer Leisure Guide, Concert Addition, Bus to the airport
Summer Leisure Guide Registration
Get ready Regina! Summer Leisure Guide registration opens this morning at 7 a.m. From art classes to sports and summer camps – there's something for everyone!
Check out Regina.ca/recreation now!
Concert Addition!
This morning (May 9th) at 8 AM we’ll announce another artist added to the Riley Green show coming up May 31st at Conexus Arts Centre!
We’ll also give you a chance to win tickets!
Residents can now take a Regina city bus to and from the airport.
The new route began operating on Monday and provides travellers with another option to get to and from destinations in the downtown core, a City of Regina news release said.
The city said the route, known as route 24, will run from Monday to Friday when the airport and surrounding businesses experience peak traffic volumes.
The city said people with any questions can call RIDELine at 306-777-RIDE (7433).
Today is McHappy Day! It's also the First Wednesday Farmers Market! & Organic Mosquito Control Program Now Underway.
The NHL will hold their Draft Lottery starting this evening at 6 pm. Regina Fire and Protective Services is hosting a career information session for women and girls 14 years and older! As of yesterday the City is temporarily moving the bus stops at the Cornwall Centre.
Another Concert announcement coming up this morning! Hunter Brothers Tickets on-sale today. Tick season is coming and this site let's you identify them.
