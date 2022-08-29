Need to Know: Summer temps, Regina Transit Expanding, Dog Swim

Here's how hot temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year Summer

While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.

According to data from ECCC, the summer of 2021 saw 240 heat records broken:

June: 77

July: 118

August: 45

As of Aug. 24, there have only been 52 summer heat records broken in Saskatchewan.

June: 13

July: 20

August: 19

Regina Transit route expanding to Aurora, Costco

The City of Regina is expanding a transit route to service the east Aurora area, which includes Costco and Landmark Cinemas.

Starting on Aug. 28, the 50 Victoria Express route will extend east down Victoria Avenue, ending in Aurora.

The route will stretch from Lorne Street and Victoria Avenue to Aurora Boulevard and Anaquod Road, with a number of stops including downtown, Victoria Square Mall, Superstore East and Costco.

Registration continues for the Annual Dog Swim September 18th

Dog owners are invited to the Annual Dog Swim at Regent Pool on Sunday, September 18. Bring your pup to make a splash as we close Regent Pool.

Pre-registration for the Annual Dog Swim at Regent Pool is required and costs $10. Dogs must be:

spayed/neutered

at least four months old

vaccinated

accompanied by their owner

have a valid pet license

Registration closes on September 6 at 9 a.m. Dogs will be registered by small, medium, and large breeds and limited to 30 dogs per time slot. Visit Regina.ca/dogswim for more details.