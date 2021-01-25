Need to Know: Super Bowl, Saskatchewan Music Awards, Jolly Roger

The Super Bowl is set for February 7th as KC will take on Tampa Bay!

Tampa will be the first team to ever host a Super Bowl! For KC they will try to be the 8th team in history to win back to back Super Bowls. The last time a team won back to back Super Bowls was 2004-2005 when Brady and the Patriots won! KC QB Patrick Mahomes was 9 years old at the time. For Tom Brady the 43 year old will play in his 10th Super Bowl trying for his 7th Championship.

Congratulations to everyone who took home an award at the 2020 Saskatchewan Music Awards.

Weyburn-born Tenille Arts secured three awards, for Single, Album, and Country Artist of the Year. The singer/songwriter also picked up the Canadian Country Music Association’s ‘Rising Star’ award in September.

Jolly Roger owners selling the iconic Regina bar after 40 years in business

The owners of the Jolly Roger Beer Store & Tavern are looking to sell the business, after first purchasing it in 1980.

Since the start of the pandemic, the bar has only been open for three weeks total and has been closed since the second wave of cases began.

They’re not in a big rush to sell the location, but believes the right person will come along and hopefully inject some youth and energy into the building.