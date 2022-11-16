Need to Know: Supporting HRF, SaskAlert Test, Country Thunder Line-up

Hospitals of Regina Foundation and McDonalds!

Now through the end of December, make a ’Donation at the Till’ at any Regina or Weyburn McDonald's Canada location in support of local children’s health care through Hospitals of Regina Foundation. Help medical teams provide the best health care possible for kids here in SK!

SaskAlert test planned for Wednesday

A test of the SaskAlert system will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app, the province said on Tuesday.

Country Thunder!

Tomorrow is the day we’ll find out the Country Thunder line-up for 2023! Join us at 7:15 as we unveil the line-up and give you a chance to win your way in!