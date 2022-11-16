Need to Know: Supporting HRF, SaskAlert Test, Country Thunder Line-up
Hospitals of Regina Foundation and McDonalds!
Now through the end of December, make a ’Donation at the Till’ at any Regina or Weyburn McDonald's Canada location in support of local children’s health care through Hospitals of Regina Foundation. Help medical teams provide the best health care possible for kids here in SK!
SaskAlert test planned for Wednesday
A test of the SaskAlert system will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app, the province said on Tuesday.
Country Thunder!
Tomorrow is the day we’ll find out the Country Thunder line-up for 2023! Join us at 7:15 as we unveil the line-up and give you a chance to win your way in!
Earth’s Population Reaches 8 Billion PeopleThe population of the world is growing!
A plush man-bear...?Emotional support, Comfort and peace, A healthy hug... This plush man-bear does it all!
Need to Know: Cup Run, Children's Medication, Household Hazardous MaterialsTomorrow The Grey Cup will be transported from Saskatoon to Regina on a five hour journey down Highway 11! Health Canada secures additional supply of children’s acetaminophen products. Household Hazardous Materials Depot.
THIS FLU SEASON KNOW THESE 4 TYPES OF COUGHS!Did you know there are different words to describe the severity of coughs?
Free Movies this Saturday (November 19th)Community Day at Cineplex is on November 19th from 9 - 11am with a morning of FREE MOVIES and $2.50 concessions!
Need to Know: Affordability Cheques, Agribition and Yellowstone, Highway Hotline App$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin this week. Canadian Western Agribition is mounting up to host actors from the TV hit drama Yellowstone. Highway Hotline smartphone app now available.