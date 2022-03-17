Need to Know: Sustainable Tim Hortons, STARS Campaign, Wasted Produce

First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina

Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.

Some options being considered for the sustainable Tim Hortons include a green living roof and living walls that reflect light while creating a strong heat barrier transfer, grey water retention that will use storm water for landscaping, a mobile order lane to reduce idling in the drive through and electric vehicle charging stations.

High efficiency windows, HVAC and equipment are also being considered.

STARS campaign reaches fundraising goal thanks to $2.5M donation by Mosaic

Thanks to a $2.5 million commitment from Mosaic, STARS Air Ambulance has reached their fundraising goal for their fleet renewal capital campaign in Saskatchewan, the organization announced Wednesday.

STARS can now fund three new H145 aircrafts needed to serve patients across the province as well as support ongoing missions. The Keep the Fight in Flight campaign was introduced in 2018 with a purpose of renewing STARS’ fleet of ongoing air ambulances at a cost of $13 million each.

Sask. residents throw out least amount of fresh produce in Canada

Due to “shelflation,” Canadians are throwing out close to $550 million dollars worth of fresh food in the last six months, according to a recent study.

The new term is defined as when supply chain issues lead to overripe or less fresh food products making their way onto grocery store shelves.

According to the study, the Atlantic region threw out the most food before its expiry at 70 per cent, while Saskatchewan threw out the least at 42 per cent.

Based on food categories, the highest percentage of food thrown out was produce at 45 per cent, followed by dairy at 31 per cent and bakery products at 27 per cent.