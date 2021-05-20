Need to Know: T-Rex Display, Graduation Ceremonies, Vaccine Update

World's largest T.rex display to reopen in southwest Sask.

Residents will soon be able to visit the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen, as the T. Rex Discovery Centre prepares to reopen this Saturday in Eastend, Sask.

Patrons can take in the latest discoveries by Royal Saskatchewan Museum paleontologists and explore the new Paleo Lab.

Visitors are reminded to wear their masks, follow signage and mind physical distancing markers. Capacity is limited to 30 people.

The centre, located at #1 T-rex Dr. in Eastend, Sask. is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day.

150 Attendees will be allowed at the Province’s Graduation Ceremonies

Officials clarified yesterday that when it comes to graduations that up to 150 graduates and guests are allowed at public outdoor ceremonies once the province is in Step One. That total will be on top of teachers and staff needed to help run the graduations.

All public ceremonies require distancing of two metres between household groups and food and drinks are not allowed.

For full details on Graduation Ceremonies click the link below:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-graduation#utm_campaign=q2_2015&utm_medium=short&utm_source=%2Fcovid19-graduation

COVID-19 Immunization Update: Effective May 20

Eligibility criteria for FIRST DOSES moves to age 12 and older – note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use with residents aged 12 to 17.

A school immunization program for those aged 12-17 will be introduced in June, although eligible residents of this age can be immunized at any of the clinics currently offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Eligibility criteria for SECOND DOSES remains unchanged at 85 years and older OR anyone of any age who received their first dose before February 15.