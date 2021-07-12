Need to Know: Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Bet 2.0, Chance to win 25 k!

With Restrictions Lifted SK Restaurants can no longer Sell Takeaway Alcohol

As the Saskatchewan government dropped all COVID-19 public health guidelines on Sunday, restaurants lose ability to make alcohol off-sales.

A Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) spokesperson said the government is aware the “temporary changes have been well-received.” and that the government is currently reviewing whether the changes should be made permanent.

Mayor Bet Volume 2

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark have a second bet for immunization supremacy! This time for total shots given in the month of July between Regina and Saskatoon!

The loser of the July challenge will be lip syncing the song “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.

