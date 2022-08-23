Need to Know: Tax Credit, Fajardo Starting, Juke Box Mania

$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall

The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the affordability tax credit initiative in a video posted to social media late Monday afternoon.

Moe said resource revenues created by higher prices on the global market have given the province a surplus from the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will be providing more detail on Tuesday when she presents the complete financial picture for the first quarter of 2022.

Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions

Cody Fajardo will be the Roughriders starting quarterback this week when they take on the B.C. Lions. Fajardo was pulled in last week’s game just before halftime and backup Mason Fine finished the game.

But the Riders will see some key targets return to the lineup this week after a lengthy absence. Receivers Kyran Moore and Shaq Evans will make their triumphant return. Moore has yet to play a game this season due to a knee injury and Evans has been sidelines since Week 3 of the season.

Absent from practice on Monday were receivers Duke Williams and Justin McInnis.

