Need to Know: Teddy Bear Toss, Coca-Cola Holiday Truck, Booster Eligibility

Teddy Bear Toss is back at the Brandt Centre Friday Night

The fan-favourite Teddy Bear Toss Night is back on the calendar for Friday, December 10 at the Brandt Centre. Fans are asked to bring a new stuffed toy, blanket or pairs of socks – inside a clean plastic bag – to benefit kids and families served by the local Salvation Army. Plastic bags will be available at the door.

When the Pats score their first goal of the night, fans will throw their donation onto the ice surface, where volunteers and players will assist in gathering them.

Coca-Cola Canada Holiday Truck Tour hits Regina tomorrow!

The Coca-Cola Holiday truck will be spreading joy across the Queen City and area for the next couple weeks!

The first stop is at REAL – Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. tomorrow from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Find the full holiday schedule here: http://www.deliverthemagic.ca/?fbclid=IwAR1cvI7r5MrCMGM-FhW-_J_WkjQHrXPAtBWkleXtqwGCCU5-CGHEdedHAic#

Sask. expands booster shot eligibility

Saskatchewan is expanding its eligibility for booster doses to those 50 and older, 18 and older in the north or living in First Nations communities and all health-care workers.

The government is also moving the interval between doses from six months to five.

Here's who is eligible for their third dose effective immediately: