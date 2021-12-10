Need to Know: Teddy Bear Toss, HRF Winners, Reklaws tickets

Teddy Bear Toss is back at the Brandt Centre tonight!

The fan-favourite Teddy Bear Toss Night is back on the calendar tonight at the Brandt Centre. Fans are asked to bring a new stuffed toy, blanket or pairs of socks – inside a clean plastic bag – to benefit kids and families served by the local Salvation Army. Plastic bags will be available at the door.

When the Pats score their first goal of the night, fans will throw their donation onto the ice surface, where volunteers and players will assist in gathering them.

All Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Winners Announced Today

All winners will be notified in writing by MNP, and a complete list of winners will be published at www.hrfhomelottery.com today!

Reklaws Tickets go on Sale today!

The Reklaws along with Jade Eagleson and special guest Nate Haller are hitting the Casino Regina Show Lounge Stage Feb. 17th for the Winter’s A Beach tour! Tickets officially go on sale today at 10:00 AM!

