Need to Know: Teddy Bear Toss, HRF Winners, Reklaws tickets
Teddy Bear Toss is back at the Brandt Centre tonight!
The fan-favourite Teddy Bear Toss Night is back on the calendar tonight at the Brandt Centre. Fans are asked to bring a new stuffed toy, blanket or pairs of socks – inside a clean plastic bag – to benefit kids and families served by the local Salvation Army. Plastic bags will be available at the door.
When the Pats score their first goal of the night, fans will throw their donation onto the ice surface, where volunteers and players will assist in gathering them.
All Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Winners Announced Today
All winners will be notified in writing by MNP, and a complete list of winners will be published at www.hrfhomelottery.com today!
Reklaws Tickets go on Sale today!
The Reklaws along with Jade Eagleson and special guest Nate Haller are hitting the Casino Regina Show Lounge Stage Feb. 17th for the Winter’s A Beach tour! Tickets officially go on sale today at 10:00 AM!
-
Need to Know: New Sidewalk Sandboxes, New Moose Crossing Sign, Christmas DisplayCity Supports Residents in Keeping Sidewalks Safe in Winter - Three Sandbox Locations Added in South Regina. A Canadian highway sign is getting a more accurate-looking makeover. Regina Christmas display fundraises for wildlife rehabilitation centre.
-
Need to Know: Teddy Bear Toss, Coca-Cola Holiday Truck, Booster EligibilityTeddy Bear Toss is back at the Brandt Centre Friday Night. Coca-Cola Canada Holiday Truck Tour hits Regina tomorrow! Sask. expands booster shot eligibility.
-
Kickin' It Country With West World Tours4 parties, 2 bands, 1 epic hot holiday!
-
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Free Transit, Concert AnnouncementLight the Lights 20th Anniversary Celebration, Wing in the New Year Returns - Free transit offered on New Year’s Eve, Another Concert Announcement!!!
-
Need To Know: Frost Regina, Safe Holidays and Christmas CheerThis February, winter will come to life at the inaugural Frost Regina festival, guidelines for safe holidays this year, and another successful year of Christmas Cheer!
-
This is the latest secret weight loss snack!Did you know the average person gains about 8 pounds over the holidays? Apparently this simple snack can help make you feel more full, and help you lose weight!
-
Need To Know: World Junior Players, Pats Jerseys, 5G3 Saskatchewan-based players are invited to attend Hockey Canada’s selection camp, Pats to Wear Jerseys Designed by 15-year-old Season Ticket Holder Saturday Night, 5G in Saskatchewan
-
Need to Know: Kids Vaxx, Testing Booking, Light The LightsParents will now have to be present for vaccination of elementary school students at schools, you can now book a Covid test online, city of Regina is holding a Light the Lights 'virtual' colouring contest
-
Need To Know: BC Flood help, Skills Training, Vax Travel ProofSaskatchewan is sending help to BC after their floods, $4M in funding for skills training programs, and Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada