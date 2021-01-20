Need to Know: Telemiracle 50/50, Replacing Garbage/Recycling Bins

TeleMiracle’s First-Ever Online 50/50 Raffle

The Kinsmen Foundation is very excited to announce its first-ever online 50/50 raffle in support of TeleMiracle 45! Saskatchewan residents will have the ability to support “Saskatchewan’s Charity” while also having the chance to take home half of the final jackpot. The total jackpot will start at $25,000 with a maximum prize of $3,750,000 with the winner taking half.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.telemiracle5050.ca. The draw date is February 26, 2021. The winner will be announced on “Countdown to TeleMiracle”, the telethon pre-show that will be live-streamed at www.telemiracle.com starting at 6:15 pm on February 27th.

City of Regina replacing garbage, recycling bins lost in windstorm at no charge

If you lost your garbage or recycling bin during last week’s windstorm the City of Regina will provide a new one free of charge.

Since Thursday, the city has received about 230 service requests for missing blue or brown bins.

The city is asking people to properly search for their bins before requesting a new one but if you can’t find yours contact Service Regina to arrange to have a new cart dropped off.

New Winter Activities Offered City-Wide

This year, there are a lot of new ways to enjoy winter sport, recreation and culture in Regina. The City of Regina has added new activities to its slate of fun and games, and received huge support from community partners who accessed $40,000 in City grant funding to create new winter events and programs for residents of all ages.

The City announced a $25,000 Winter Activities Micro-Grants program in December 2020 to help community applicants develop new winter activities. Three of the applications fit the criteria for the Special Event Minor Grant, which allowed the City to provide an additional $15,000 towards #YQRWinterFun.

Residents can expect a wide variety of activities delivered by the community including:

· Rainbow SnowPals contest from UR Pride Centre

· New fat bike trails created by Offroad Syndicate Mountain Bike Racing Club

· A bilingual musical play, The Hockey Sweater, presented by Sum Theatre Corp, on a City outdoor skating rink

· A re-imagined 10-day Winter Festival offered by the Eastview Community Assoc.

· many more events, as listed on Regina.ca/winterfun