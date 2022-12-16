Need to Know: TeleMiracle 50/50, Snow Routes, Outdoor Rec Options

TeleMiracle 50/50 Deadline!

Where are we going, Saskatchewan? HIGHER!

The TeleMiracle 47 online 50/50 is in the home stretch....deadline to purchase your ticket is TODAY (Dec. 16th) at 4:00 p.m.

If you don't have your ticket yet - ACT NOW! Go to telemiracle5050.com and don't miss out. Winner is guaranteed $50,000 or half the final jackpot - whichever is higher!

Snow Routes Declared

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. This means there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period. This parking ban allows crews to plow the roads from curb to curb, improving traffic flow along the busy roadways. As well, it will help ensure roads are passable for emergency response vehicles.

Effective 6 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 there is no parking along the snow route until 6 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022.

City of Regina Outdoor Winter Recreation Opens

New additions to outdoor fun in Regina include five community fire pits and 19 newly designated toboggan hills. Fire pits are available noon to 11 p.m. daily and residents wishing to use the fire pits are asked to bring their own seasoned firewood.

The City’s cross-country ski trail at the Tor Hill golf course is open once again this year. The 9 km trail has beginner, intermediate and expert areas. With places to exit along the way, residents have the option to create their ideal route. This year’s trail offers a double wide path with the choice of a skate skiing track or a classic cross-country ski track. The trail is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Get ready to lace up those skates! City crews are working to flood more than 50 outdoor rinks, and on Monday, December 19, most boarded rinks will be ready for use. Stay up to date on the progress by visiting the outdoor rink schedule.

For complete information about outdoor winter fun in our city, visit Regina.ca/winterfun