Need to Know: TeleMiracle, HRF Home Lottery, Humane Society

TeleMiracle 46 is here!

The event starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in Regina with the Countdown to TeleMiracle! live streamed on TeleMiracle.com. At 9 p.m., the main 20-hour live broadcast will air on CTV and run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The main broadcast will also be available to watch on TeleMiracle’s website.

To Donate now: https://donate.micharity.com/kinsmen-foundation-inc/367049854/donate?campaign=35&page=100251

HRF Home Lottery House Open For Viewings

Come and see the stunning $1.4 Million 4,100 sq.ft. Ripplinger built beauty in person!

Open today, March 4th from 6PM to 9PM, Saturday and Sunday, from 12PM to 4PM.

Address: 4155 Fieldstone Way, The Creeks Please visit http://hrfhomelottery.com for more information

Humane Society – Reduced Dog Adoption Fees

For the FIRST TIME IN YEARS, the RHS has REDUCED DOG ADOPTION FEES for a LIMITED TIME!

Until Sunday March 6, DOG, JUNIOR AND PUPPY ADOPTION FEES ARE JUST $50!

We have too many dogs who need a new home, so we have made it easier for you to welcome a new dog or puppy into your family.

Adoptions still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and post-adoption veterinary exam.

Ready to adopt? Check out all available pets here: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/adoptions/