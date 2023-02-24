Need to know: Telemiracle, SK Winter Games, City looking for Lifegaurds

Telemiracle Weekend!

It all starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, with the Countdown to TeleMiracle! This portion is only streamed online.

At 9:00 p.m. on the 25th, the main broadcast starts and goes straight through till 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023! Tune in and Ring Those Phones! Your generous donations make it possible for us to continue with our mission of “Helping People Every Day”!

The main broadcast can be watched on CTV stations in Saskatchewan or livestreamed on the home page of this website. https://telemiracle.com/telemiracle-telethon/

Saskatchewan Winter Games Close up this weekend!

The official Closing Ceremonies of the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games will celebrate the amazing week that was!

Hear from special guests, enjoy outstanding provincial entertainment, celebrate the performances and experiences of our athletes at the Games, extinguish the cauldron, and pass the Games Flag on to the next host community of the Saskatchewan Games.

Date and time

Sat, Feb 25

4:00-6:00 PM

Location

Viterra International Trade Centre at the REAL District - Hall A

1700 Elphinstone St, Regina, SK S4P 2Z6, Canada

For ticket details: https://www.universe.com/events/2023-saskatchewan-winter-games-closing-ceremony-tickets-NWLCTD

City of Regina Currently Recruiting Lifeguards

The City of Regina is looking for lifeguards and swimming instructors to join its aquatic team.

Shifts are available seven days a week, with a variety of guarding and teaching shifts throughout the year. Lifeguards and instructors oversee swimmers at the City’s three indoor or five outdoor pools including the new Wascana Pool, opening this summer.

Recruitment and hiring are done through an inclusive, transparent, and equitable process. To be eligible to work as a Lifeguard, applicants must:

Be 15 years of age or older and currently enrolled in grade 10 or higher

Have a criminal record check (current within 3 months of application).

Hold a current Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard (NL) certification

Hold a current Lifesaving Swim for Life Instructor certification

And hold one of the following:

A current Lifesaving Society Aquatics Emergency Care (AEC) with CPR Level C

A current Canadian Red Cross CPR Level C

A current St. John Ambulance Standard First Aid: CPR Level C

To learn more about how to become a lifeguard and instructor, visit Regina.ca/jobs

Visit jobs.regina.ca to apply today!