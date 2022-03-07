Need to Know: Telemiracle Total, Pilot Course, Spring Leisure Guide

TeleMiracle 46 sets records!

Saskatchewan’s generosity was on full display over the weekend as the 20 hour telethon was able to bring in a record $8,002,722!

You can still donate at: https://donate.micharity.com/kinsmen-foundation-inc/367049854/donate?campaign=35&page=100251

Sask Polytech Teaching Pilots

Students at Sask Polytech have access to a new state of the art flight simulator.

Some exciting news for those interested in becoming as pilot as you can now learn at Sask Polytech! The institution upgraded with a new state of the art flight simulator, the new AL250.

Single and multiple engine aircraft will be taught to those who enroll in flight related courses.

Spring Leisure Guide Offers Fun and Affordable Programs for Everyone

The City of Regina’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide registration starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. for residents and March 10 for non-residents.

There are hundreds of fun, accessible and affordable activities to stretch both the body and the imagination. Each season, we offer new classes for residents to learn and grow. This spring, some options include gardening crafts for preschoolers, comic drawing for youth ages 11-15 and a sewing class to make a fabric shopping bag for ages 15 and over. As always, there are many other options for fitness, sports, arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create an online account before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’.

Spring programs will run March through May. More will be added to the schedule on May 10 for programs throughout the summer months.

For more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide, visit Regina.ca/recreation. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY(7529)