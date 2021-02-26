Need to Know: Telemiracle Weekend, SaskPower Scam, & Iceville closing

TeleMiracle 45 will take place this weekend!

You can catch the annual telethon on CTV or streaming at Telemiracle.com starting at 6 pm on Saturday! The 50/50 cut off is today at 4:00 pm with the current total sitting close to 435 thousand and growing, with the winner taking half! You can get your 50/50 tickets at telemiracle5050.ca

SaskPower is warning customers of a potential Scam

Several customers have advised us that they have received calls from someone claiming to be from SaskPower and asking for access to their homes to sign them up for the Saskatchewan Economic Recovery Rebate. These individuals are NOT affiliated with SaskPower and are likely collecting information for illegal purposes. A scam in early December 2020 saw individuals making similar claims on customer’s doorsteps.

SaskPower would like to remind its customers not to share any personal information if they receive a call of this nature, and to call SaskPower customer service at 1-888-757-6937 or local law enforcement.

Iceville to close after this weekend due to warming weather

Saskatchewan’s largest public skating rink will close for the season after this weekend as warmer temperatures have started to wreak havoc on the ice surface.

REAL said the skates scheduled for this Saturday or this Sunday will be the final skates of Iceville’s inaugural season.

Any skates booked for next week have been cancelled. REAL said those with a private booking for next week can expect a refund.

If you did not get a chance to go for a skate this year, REAL said there are some exciting announcements in the works for next Winter.