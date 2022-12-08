Need to Know: Terri Clark show, Teddy Bear Toss, New Toonie
Terri Clark is in town tonight!
Terri Clark – It’s Christmas… Cheers! Will take over the Casino Regina show lounge tonight with doors opening at 7:15 before the 8 pm start time!
There are still a very limited amount of tickets available https://casinoregina.com/entertainment
Teddy Bear Toss
The Regina Pats will host their annual Teddy Bear toss game this Saturday, December 10th vs. the Calgary Hitman!
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The coin, dated 2022 and set to go into circulation later this month, will include the regular design elements of a $2 coin in addition to the black band, which is intended to symbolize a mourning armband.
The centre of the coins remains gold, with its silver outside replaced by black nickel. The late Queen’s image will be emblazoned as usual on one side, with the traditional polar bear design by Brent Townsend on the other.
Mayo-NogHellmann’s has teamed up with hospitality experience company Muddling Memories to create the most controversial cocktail of the holiday season, Mayo-Nog.
Eating Grapes can help to prevent sunburn and skin cancer!New research has found that eating grapes may help prevent sunburns and skin cancer! So add some to your shopping list if you have a hot holiday coming up!