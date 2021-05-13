Need to Know: Texts For Covid Tests, Renewal Project, STARS Lottery

SHA launching text notification service for negative COVID-19 test results

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is launching a text message notification service for negative COVID-19 test results.

Starting on May 19, the SHA will offer patients the ability to receive an automated text message notifying them that their COVID-19 test results came back negative.

Patients with positive test results will still receive a call from the SHA.

The SHA will begin asking patients to grant permission to receive test results via text, at the time of the test.

No personal information will be requested in the text message.

Renewal Project Begins on Albert Street

The City of Regina is set to begin a Street Infrastructure Renewal project in Regina’s downtown along Albert Street between Victoria Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive.

This project will result in improved drainage, extending the lifecycle of the infrastructure and creating a smoother driving experience. Work will include replacing sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, curbs and gutters, as well as resurfacing the roadway. A new centre median will be installed between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue to improve safety by reducing the risk of right-angle collisions that occur with mid-block left turns.

Work will begin on Thursday, May 13 and is anticipated to be completed in early August, pending weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

As one of Regina’s major roadways, Albert Street typically sees upwards of 50,000 vehicles per day. To help maintain traffic flow during construction, Albert Street will remain restricted to one lane in both directions for as much of the project as possible. Drivers may want to consider alternate routes.

Visit Regina.ca/construction for information about the City’s 2021 construction projects.

