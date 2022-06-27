Need To Know: The Big Thing, Sacking Hunger, Saskatchewan Stanley Cup Winners

The Next Big Thing Winner is…….

Teagan Littlechief sang her way into the title of “Next Big Thing”. The SCMA Singer/songwriter from Carlyle Sk, now adds to her trophy shelf and wins an incredible prize package:

$2500.00

An opportunity to perform one set on stage at Country Thunder 2022

A makeover for the Winning Nominee from Cornwall Centre

A Sawchyn Guitar package

A one year membership to Sask Music, including all privileges.

A virtual performance on CTV Morning Live

Pure Country Sacks Hunger

A HUGE shout out to EVERYONE who supported the Regina Food Bank yesterday!. Thousands of people have been in need of the service, especially over the past few years.

In an effort to help fill the shelves WE raised awareness in the city with Sack Hunger. For every $10 or 10 pound food donation we moved a yard up the field at Mosaic Stadium.

After six hours of broadcasting we collected from members of the community enough to cover 120 yards. More than the length of the field. In all, over 2800 meals were raised!

Saskatchewan Stanley Cup Winners

The Colorado Avalanche win this this year's Stanley Cup. Three more Saskatchewan kids get to lift it.

Congratulations to Ryan Murray of Regina, Darcy Kuemper of Saskatoon, and Josh Manson who grew up in Prince Albert!

Also, congrats to head coach Jared Bednar originally of Yorkton.