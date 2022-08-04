Need To Know: The Farmers Almanac, SGI, Queen City Mustard

Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac

Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the long-range weather predictions in the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.They are forecasting one of the coldest winters in recent years. Temperatures, the forecasts warn, could plummet as low as -40 degrees Celsius in areas such as the Rockies and Prairies during the month of January. Heavy snowfall is predicted to particularly blanket Quebec and Ontario. We’re into the home stretch of summer, with August in full swing. David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment says the summer can so far be described as normal for Regina. Fun fact, noting that so far this year the province has recorded 311,000 lightning strikes.

Distracted driving cause of 1 in 5 collision related injuries: SGI

SGI is reminding drivers of the consequences faced with distracted driving, with their public safety awareness campaign “Just Drive.”

Distracted driving is responsible for one in five collision related injuries, according to a release from SGI.

From 2017 to 2021, an average of 780 people were hurt each year in collisions caused by a distracted driver or by someone not paying attention to the road. Distracted driving also results in an average of 21.6 deaths per year.

New Queen City Mustard highlights province’s crop

The Queen City Ex at the Real District will be debuting The Queen City Mustard this week.

The province grows 80 per cent of Canada’s mustard seed, according to REAL President and CEO Tim Reid. Reid said they want Regina to be Canada’s mustard capital.

The mustard, a collaboration between the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre and Ag in the Classroom, will be available for sale starting Wednesday at the QCX. All proceeds will support the Regina Fod Bank.