Need to Know: The loss of Warren Woods, Bus Routes, & World Records

Veteran Sask. broadcaster, Warren Woods, dies at 66 of COVID-19

Long-time Regina sports broadcaster Warren ‘Woodsy’ Woods, has died as a result of complications due to COVID-19. He was 66 years-old.

The family of the sports veteran said he died Wednesday afternoon. His children, Nicole and Chris, were by his side.

His children said they would like to thanks the doctors, nurses, and specialists at the Medical Intensive Care Unit and Unit 3E at Regina General Hospital.

Tributes to Woods were posted to social media, from community members who knew and admired him.

Woods had a lengthy career in broadcast, spending many years leading the sports team at Global News in Regina before leaving for CJME in 2013.

Regina Transit Extends Service to Westerra

Starting Monday, February 1, residents living in the Westerra neighbourhood will have a direct transit route to the downtown with the extension of the Dieppe - Route #1 bus schedule.

Transit service will be available in Westerra Monday to Friday during peak hours which are 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

There are currently three bus stops in Westerra and as population continues to grow, Transit will monitor ridership levels and increase service as needed. Based on 2019 Transit estimates, an additional 6,000 rides per year is anticipated.

This service change was approved by City Council in 2019 and was planned for implementation in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For route maps and more information, visit Regina.ca/Transit, call the RideLine at 306-777-RIDE (7433) or visit TransitLive.comOpens in new window for real-time schedules.

Moose Jaw Resident Jared Dormer has drummed himself into the Guiness World Records

Jared Dormer played his cajon drum for 25 hours, 42 minutes and 34 seconds straight to set a new Guinness World Record!

He began drumming at 8 p.m. on Jan. 15. Dormer is still awaiting on official confirmation that the record is his but should hear back from Guinness in the coming months.