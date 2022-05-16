Need to Know: The Next Big Thing, CFL Strike, Summer Programs

The Next Big Thing Application

Are you an emerging Saskatchewan country artist? Pure Country 92.7 and the Rail Yard Saloon have teamed up for the return of The Next Big Thing.

Include a link to your website, social media, and a bio.

Two artists will be selected to perform in qualifying rounds on June 4th, 11th, and 18th with the finals and The Next Big Thing winner announced on the 25th.

Submit your application below.

https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/the-next-big-thing

Sask. Roughriders practice cancelled as CFL players begin strike

The Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp was supposed to get underway at Griffiths Stadium on Sunday morning, but the Riders announced that their first practice was cancelled.

The CFL and players' association were unable to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The union has directed players from seven of the CFL's nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

This is the first strike in the CFL since 1974.

Free Children’s Summer Program!

Registration is available tomorrow (May 17), make sure to check out the the Free Children's Summer Program! Formerly known as PlayEscapes, children aged 5-12 will be led through various play opportunities that helps develop and foster life skills, creativity, physical fitness and positive self-image.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3ssRmOx or call the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).