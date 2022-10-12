Need to Know: The Road Hammers, City Budget, Juke Box Mania

The Road Hammers are part of Grey Cup Festival

Grey Cup fest continues to lock in country artists!

The Canadiana Gala gets started at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury Convention Centre with a family-style sit-down meal where the menu has been designed to take you across our great country but leave you feeling like you’re in the comfort of your neighbour’s backyard.

Then get ready to rock out to the multi-platinum selling and Juno Award winning country group The Road Hammers.

Share your feedback on potential new budget investments

Until November 4, residents are invited to provide input on important considerations as the City finalizes the proposed 2023/24 budget.

Find out more here: https://beheard.regina.ca/budget-2023

Juke Box Mania coming up next Week (Oct. 21st)!

Grab your friends, family, or colleagues and get out, work as a team, dress up, listen to great tunes, eat, and have a few drinks in support of Family Service Regina’s programming.

Jukebox Mania is Regina’s biggest music trivia event drawing over 500 participants and selling out months in advance.

This captivating, entertaining, and fast-paced evening challenges you and your team to answer questions on musical songs, artists, and trivia for prizes!

Register your team of eight, pick a cool team name, dress as your favorite band, and compete with others in this name that tune style event. At the end of the game, one lucky team is dubbed the “Best & Brightest” and awarded the Jukebox Mania trophy, runners-up receive prizes.

Presented by Casino Regina



More info: familyserviceregina.com