Need to Know: Thomas Rhett Pre-sale, HRF Home Lottery, Dakota Language Classes

Thomas Rhett pre-sale!

Thomas Rhett presale starts this morning (August 25th) for his February 17th show at the Brandt Centre with special guest Jordan Davis!

Presale runs today from 10 am to 10 pm!

Password: APPLAUSE

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery is back!

Support our community once again while giving yourself a shot at incredible prizes including this years $1.3 Million Grand Prize Show home plus $100,000 Cash!

You can tour the home starting Saturday (August 27th).

Tickets available now at www.hrfhomelottery.com

Dakota Language Classes to be added to Saskatchewan High School Curriculums

The Dakota language will officially be added to High School curriculums with Dakota 10, 20, & 30 for those in grades 10-12.

The Ministry of Education will work with Dakota nations in Saskatchewan to develop the course during the 2022-2023 school ear and is expected to be implemented for the start for the 2023-2024 school year.