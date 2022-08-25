Need to Know: Thomas Rhett Pre-sale, HRF Home Lottery, Dakota Language Classes
Thomas Rhett pre-sale!
Thomas Rhett presale starts this morning (August 25th) for his February 17th show at the Brandt Centre with special guest Jordan Davis!
Presale runs today from 10 am to 10 pm!
Password: APPLAUSE
Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery is back!
Support our community once again while giving yourself a shot at incredible prizes including this years $1.3 Million Grand Prize Show home plus $100,000 Cash!
You can tour the home starting Saturday (August 27th).
Tickets available now at www.hrfhomelottery.com
Dakota Language Classes to be added to Saskatchewan High School Curriculums
The Dakota language will officially be added to High School curriculums with Dakota 10, 20, & 30 for those in grades 10-12.
The Ministry of Education will work with Dakota nations in Saskatchewan to develop the course during the 2022-2023 school ear and is expected to be implemented for the start for the 2023-2024 school year.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
I Know There Is A Hate On For Paper Straws, But......One of the most viral videos this week has been a Yankees fan creating a rather unconventional straw. A straw he used to drink his stadium beer. It's all sorts of weird.
-
Need to Know: Gyms removed from PST expansion, Summer Handmade Market, Riders Financial ReportProvince halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships. Summer Handmade Market this Sunday! Saskatchewan Roughriders still feeling effects of pandemic according to latest financial report.
-
Dog River, Saskatchewan Could Be Immortalized in LEGO!A LEGO creator is hopeful a version of the Corner Gas set can reach 10,000 votes to be considered for production. It has the Ruby cafe and the Corner Gas gas station including the entire main cast and several vehicles like the Dog River police car.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 23rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Tax Credit, Fajardo Starting, Juke Box Mania$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall. Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions. Only 9 table left for Juke Box Mania.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Will Receive An Apology From the Academy AwardsSacheen Littlefeather, who refused to accept an Oscar on Marlon Brando behalf in 1973 will receive an apology from The Academy Awards in September of this year.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 22ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!