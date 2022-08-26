Need to Know: Thomas Rhett Tickets, Rainbow Cinema Closing, Babcock Leaving

Thomas Rhett Tickets go on sale today!

Pure Country is proud to present Thomas Rhett and the Bring the Bar to You Tour!

February 17, 2023 | Brandt Centre

Thomas Rhett Bring the Bar to You Tour 2023 with special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe

Tickets officially on sale as of 10 am this morning (August 26) ticketmaster.ca

Regina's Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile set to close

Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile will have its final screenings on Sept. 25 according to the Magic Lantern Theatres, the company that owns Rainbow Cinemas.

The theatre continues to offer its regular showings in the meantime.

The theatre opened in April 1998 and offered Regina residents daily matinee and evening shows, at a lower price compared to other theatres.

Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach

Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.

The university announced Babcock, who joined the team in February 2021 on a two-year full-time volunteer basis, will be succeeded by Brandin Cote, who served under Babcock as an assistant coach last season.

Saskatchewan finished the 2021-22 Canada West regular season with a 13-7-0 record. The Huskies lost to the Calgary Dinos in the conference quarterfinal.

The U of R Cougars start the Canada West preseason in Saskatoon against the Huskies on September 9th before the two teams head to Lumsden for a September 10th match-up.