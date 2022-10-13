Need to Know: Thunder try for a perfect season, Lotto Max record, Fall Sweep

Thunder Close Out Season Against Huskies on Sunday

"Team to Celebrate and Showcase: Regina’s Indigenous Culture and Heritage”

The Regina Thunder will play host to the Edmonton Huskies in their final 2022 regular season game on Sunday, October 16. The game, billed as “Orange Shirt Game” is set for a 1pm kickoff at Leibel Field.

The undefeated Thunder clinched first place in the PFC for the second successive season by defeating the Calgary Colts 39-14 on October 2 in Calgary.

To add to the excitement of the Orange Shirt game, the Thunder will recognize the local contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples with entertainment and activities that include:

An official presentation of a Treaty four flag to dignitaries

The National Anthem will be sung by Teagan Littlechief of White Bear First Nation

A traditional drum circle and indigenous dancers will perform at halftime

The Thunder are looking to go undefeated for the second consecutive regular season.

Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long

The Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long, as there have been 18 draws since it was last won. The previous record was 16 draws in a row, which happened last year.

Friday’s draw will be the second-largest in the game’s history, with $130 million in top prizing available: a $70 million jackpot and 60 $1 million Maxmillion prizes.

Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods

The fall street sweep begins Monday, October 17 in areas with mature trees and where street flooding can become problematic. Residents living in the Crescents, Cathedral, Lakeview, North Central, and the General Hospital area including Centre Square and Heritage neighbourhoods, are encouraged to watch for signs and park off-street on sweep days.

City crews will complete the fall sweep between 4 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until October 28, weather dependent. Residents are asked to watch for signs. Cars that are parked in a No Parking zone will be ticketed and towed. If a car is towed, it will be moved within a two to four block radius of the area.

Residents are encouraged to download the new, free Sweep & Plow app through the Apple App store or on Google Play to get alerts to move their car. Alternatively, they can sign up for customized notifications, including email or phone, at Regina.ca/sweep.