Need to Know: Tickets for the Ex, U Sports Partnership, Regina Transit
Changes to Ticketing for this years Queen City Ex
All Gate Admission and Daytripper passes can now be purchased for any day of the Ex. You do not need to pick a specific day for these two passes. Anyone who previously purchased day specific Gate Admission or Daytripper passes can now use them on any day of their choosing.
Anyone looking to purchase tickets to this years Queen City Ex can do so by visiting www.queencityex.com. The ex will run from August 20-22 & 25-29
U SPORTS announces three-year partnership with CSL Esports, creation of U SPORTS Gaming
Headlining the new partnership is the launch of U SPORTS Gaming, which will debut with a preliminary event this summer, followed by official competition beginning in the fall.
Ride Regina Transit Safely This Summer with 2-for-1 Pass
Regina Transit is offering a special promotion between Friday, July 16 through to Friday, August 13. With the purchase of one 31-Day Adult, Youth or Senior pass, passengers will receive a second month for free. That means 62 days of unlimited rides for the price of one 31-day pass.
Visit Regina.ca/transit
-
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Now ExistsHere's how to get your hands on a pint.
-
Need to Know: MLB All-Star Anthem, Masks at the Airport, SnowbirdsJess Moskaluke will sing the Canadian National Anthem at tonight’s MLB All-Star Game, Snow Birds to pay honour to Cowessess First Nation, & Regina Airport Authority has Eased Mask Restrictions but not entirely Lifted.
-
Need to Know: Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Bet 2.0, Chance to win 25 k!With Restrictions Lifted SK Restaurants can no longer Sell Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Vaccination Bet Volume 2.0 between Regina and Saskatoon, Pure Country’s 25 K Double Play starts today!!!
-
Need to Know: Dean Brody Tickets, Fire Bans, & Curling ChampionshipDean Brody tickets on Sale this morning at 10:00 AM, Fire ban for Sask. provincial parks and crown lands, Regina to host 2022 men's provincial curling championship.
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, WWCFL Returns, & Beetles!We have another concert announcement this morning at 8:00, Regina Riot return to the field Saturday, & City of Regina works to control leafy spurge weed with beetles!
-
Need to Know: Free Fishing, Regina and the Olympics, & MosquitosThis Weekend (July 10th-11th) is “Free Fishing Weekend” in Saskatchewan, Regina’s own Kenzie Priddell will represent Canada at the Olympics, Mosquito count is up 45 times in Regina compared to last year’s rate!
-
Need to Know: Rider Tickets, Albert Street UnderpassRoughrider’s single-game tickets now on Sale, Local Artists have begun work on the Albert Street Underpass, Google removes nine popular apps that stole users’ Facebook passwords.
-
Need to Know: #StickItToCOVID Victory, Riders Camp, Record TempsRegina Claims #StickItToCOVID Victory over Saskatoon, Riders announce training camp roster and schedule, 34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada.
-
Need to Know: Cool Down Spots, Breaking Records, Accessible CampingThere are multiple locations throughout Regina where cool down spaces can be offered in times of extreme heat, SaskPower breaks summer power demand record, & More Accessible Features are coming to SK Provincial Parks