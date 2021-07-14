Need to Know: Tickets for the Ex, U Sports Partnership, Regina Transit

Changes to Ticketing for this years Queen City Ex

All Gate Admission and Daytripper passes can now be purchased for any day of the Ex. You do not need to pick a specific day for these two passes. Anyone who previously purchased day specific Gate Admission or Daytripper passes can now use them on any day of their choosing.

Anyone looking to purchase tickets to this years Queen City Ex can do so by visiting www.queencityex.com. The ex will run from August 20-22 & 25-29

U SPORTS announces three-year partnership with CSL Esports, creation of U SPORTS Gaming

Headlining the new partnership is the launch of U SPORTS Gaming, which will debut with a preliminary event this summer, followed by official competition beginning in the fall.

Ride Regina Transit Safely This Summer with 2-for-1 Pass

Regina Transit is offering a special promotion between Friday, July 16 through to Friday, August 13. With the purchase of one 31-Day Adult, Youth or Senior pass, passengers will receive a second month for free. That means 62 days of unlimited rides for the price of one 31-day pass.

