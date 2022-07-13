Need to Know: Tim Hortons Camp Day, City Square Plaza Renaming, Country Thunder

Today is Tim Hortons Camp Day!

With your support, last year Tims Camps upheld their mission to help youth from underserved communities across North America, empowering them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better!

Today (July 13th) we’ll do it again!

Buy a hot or iced coffee from your neighbourhood Tim Hortons and help send a local kid to camp!

For more details how to help click here: https://timscamps.com/

City Square Plaza Renaming

City Square Plaza will officially be renamed The Pat Fiacco Plaza and will be commemorated in a ceremony that will celebrate the former Mayor’s contributions to the city and his vision of community and activity coming together in the Plaza space. Today (July 13) at 11 a.m. at the Plaza Stage.

Country Thunder Thursday Tickets

If you don’t have weekend passes but want to see Chad Brownlee in the Beer Gardens on Thursday night, Country Thunder just released a limited number of tickets! Get yours now: https://www-cart.elevateticketing.com/.../tickets/2327