Need to Know: Toboggan Hills, SaskTel Email Cost, Waste Bags at Dogs Parks

City Toboggan Hills

Looking for a spot to try out that new toboggan? Visit one of 19 designated tobogganing hills around our Winter City!

For a list of toboggan hills and more winter activities click here!

SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge

After proposing a charge for SaskTel email accounts the crown corporation has been told to reverse the decision by the provincial government.

In a statement Friday, Don Morgan, the Minister responsible for SaskTel, said he has instructed the telecommunications company to keep sasktel.net email addresses free of charge.

Earlier this month, the Crown Corporation told customers their email addresses would cost an additional $1.95 per month starting in April.

Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply

If you’re taking the pooch to one of the City’s Dog Parks make sure you remember to bring your own waste bags. Users of a public dog park in Regina are voicing their frustration after the city suspended its supply of waste bags at the park.

Bags have not been available since September, but signage notifying the public of the change was not installed until last week.

The city has implemented a “Share a bag, Take a bag” tube at the Mount Pleasant dog park. The project started as a pilot in 2022 and will be installed at all other year-round public dog parks this spring.