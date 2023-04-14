Need to Know: Tourism Regina, Canadian Ringette Championships, Next Big Thing

Back to Tourism Regina

Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting back to the Tourism Regina name.

The rebrand, announced earlier in the year, received worldwide criticism for some of its slogans that played on the city’s name.

The city’s tourism website, which had been unavailable for the past few weeks, has also been relaunched as Tourism Regina, as have all of its social media channels.

In addition to reverting back to the old name, REAL said a third party consultant will complete an independent review to examine what happened leading up to and during the Experience Regina launch.

Canadian Ringette Championships

Regina has been host to almost 1,000 athletes for the annual Canadian Ringette Championships this week!

A total of 48 teams consisting of 900 athletes and 249 bench staff from across Canada will compete in 190 games over the weeklong tournament.

The champions of the U16, U19 and National Ringette League divisions will be crowned over the course of the event as the tournament wraps up tomorrow (April 15th) with the closing ceremony.

More information can be found on Ringette Canada’s website.

The Next Big Thing at Railyard

Are you an emerging Saskatchewan country artist? Pure Country 92.7 and the Rail Yard Saloon have teamed up for the return of The Next Big Thing.

Include a link to your website, social media, and a bio.

Two artists will be selected to perform in qualifying rounds on April 29th, May 6th and 13th with the finals and The Next Big Thing winner announced on May 27th,.

Submit your application to tim.day@bellmedia.ca before April 16th