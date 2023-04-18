Need to Know: Transit Change, Cankerworm Prevention, City Clean-up

Transit Change

Starting May 7, the City is temporarily moving the bus stops at the Cornwall Centre this summer while the 11th Avenue Revitalization Project is underway.

All bus stops along 11th Avenue between Broad Street and Albert Street will be moved to Victoria Avenue and Lorne Street near the park until the end of October.

Use TransitLive.com to help plan your commute.

More information at Regina.ca/11thavenue

Band Now to Prevent Cankerworms - Protect Our Trees

Each April and May, our community ‘bands’ together to help protect Regina’s trees. The City will started banding City trees this week.

Tree banding is a pesticide-free, inexpensive and highly effective way to stop cankerworms.

Here’s how you can band trees on your property:

Wrap a 6-inch strip of insulation around the tree about one to two metres off the ground

Cover the insulation with a plastic garbage bag and secure with duct tape

Cover the plastic with your sticking agent like axel grease, Tanglefoot or Stick-em

Don’t forget to remove your band after mid-May to keep your tree bark in good shape

It is recommended that Elm trees, Manitoba Maples and fruit trees be banded both in the spring and again in the fall to help reduce canker worms.

For more information about protecting Regina’s urban forest, visit Regina.ca/pests

Spring clean up

In the city’s North Central neighbourhood, White Pony Lodge is making an effort to combat the trash left behind by winter.

For the next three weeks, weather permitting, the community run organization is leading neighbourhood clean ups on Thursday evenings.

On May 6, White Pony Lodge plans to host an entire day of volunteer clean up with any other community organizations and businesses that want to be involved.