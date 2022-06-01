Need to Know: Tree Giveaway, Gas Prices, Lawson

Tree Seedling Giveaway June 1

The City of Regina is proud to be recognized as a Tree City of the World by the United Nations for the third year in a row and encourages residents to join us for a tree seedling giveaway in Victoria Park.

Today (June 1) in celebration of Arbor Day, 1000 trees will be given away in Victoria Park between 9 a.m. and noon, while supplies last. Residents were very quick to take part in the giveaway in 2021, so the City has quadrupled the number of seedlings available this year. Choice of trees include Saskatoon, Haskap, Raspberry, Birch, Mountain Ash, Cherry, Black Currant, Walnut, and Chokeberry. Quantities will vary, and seedlings are given away on a first-come first-serve basis.

Gas prices set to climb again in Regina, reach $1.95

Gasoline prices in Regina have taken another jump with regular unleaded now $1.95.9 at some service stations.

According to Gas Wizard the price jump is going to continue to take place today.

The latest jump in the price for regular fuel is 12 cents and breaks yet another record for the price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan.

Regina city council may use federal funding to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre

Regina city council may attempt to dip into federal funding to put towards a new indoor aquatic centre.

According to council’s agenda for June 1, approval is recommended to use the city’s remaining “Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program” funds towards the planning and development of a new indoor pool.

The city will need to seek approval from both the provincial and federal government to use the funds. If denied, the city said it will look to upgrade wastewater capacity and renewable city facilities as well as enhance transit.

Council will meet today at 1 p.m.