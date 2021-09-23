Need to Know: Tree Planting Grants, Cat Crisis, CCMA Nominations

City of Regina Awarded $25,000 Tree Planting Grant



The City of Regina has been announced as one of 26 communities being awarded community tree planting grants. These grants are a part of the CN EcoConnexions – From the Ground Up initiative that, in partnership with Tree Canada, invests more than a half a million dollars in community greening projects across Canada. A $25,000 grant helped fund the planting of 50 trees along 1st Ave North, west of Lewvan Drive.

Cat Crisis at the Regina Humane Society

The overabundance of cats in Regina has reached crisis proportions with the Regina Humane Society (RHS) reaching its capacity to care for incoming felines.

With close to 1,200 cats and kittens accepted into its care over the summer months, the organization is appealing to the community for help.

To find new homes for as many felines as possible, until October 3 the RHS has reduced adoption fees for kittens to just $75 and adult and junior cats (4 months of age and up) to only $25.

All adoptions still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and post-adoption veterinary exam.

Anyone wishing to surrender a pet is asked to call the RHS Receiving Department at 306-543-6363 ext. 237 to make an appointment to do so. Please do not come to the shelter without an appointment.

CCMA Awards Nominations

Saskatchewan Artists came up big with the Hunter Brothers up for Group or Duo of the Year and Video of the Year for Hard Dirt. Jess Moskaluke is nominated for four including: Female Artist of the Year, two nominations for Songwriter(s) of the Year for Mapdot and Lindsay Ell’s Good on You, and Video of the Year for Mapdot. Tenille Arts landed two nominations for Fans Choice and Female Artist of the Year.

The Reklaws lead the pack with six nominations: Group or Duo of the Year, Fans’ Choice Award, Interactive Artist of Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

The show will be broadcast from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Nov. 29.