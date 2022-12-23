Need to Know: Treecycle, Cancelled Flights, World Juniors

Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot

Beginning December 26, residents can “Treecycle” their trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2023. Natural wreaths and garland are also accepted.

Please remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your natural decorations and remove any disposal bag. Any plastic bags or wrap should be placed in the garbage bin on site.

Thinking of getting a real tree next Christmas? Donate your artificial one to a local charity or second-hand store. Visit the Waste Wizard Tool to learn where you can donate your artificial tree.

Residents dropped off almost 43 tonnes of recycled trees to the depot last season – the weight of two-and-a-half Regina Transit buses – which is converted to valuable compost material. In the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge. Details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the new year.

Learn more at Regina.ca/waste

What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina

With winter storms affecting flights across the country, Canadian travellers are dealing with delays and cancellations on some of the busiest air travel days of the year.

WestJet and Air Canada have been forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights across the country over the past few days, due to the wild weather.

Here’s what you need to know about possible delays and cancellations flying in and out of the Regina International Airport.

James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said the airport is seeing a 30 per cent flight cancellation rate this week, with a 50 per cent delay rate.

Canada World Juniors Pre Tournament Continues Tonight!

Canada Pre tournament schedule:

December 23rd vs. Finland

The preliminary round starts Boxing Day for Canada against Czechia