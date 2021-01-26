Need to Know: Treecycle, Residential Roads plowed, Road fatalities

Final Days to Treecycle

Residents have until January 31 to Treecycle their real Christmas trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, next to the Landfill.

The Yard Waste Depot is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the duration of the Treecycle Program before closing for the season.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations from the tree, as well as any disposal bag, before placing the tree at the site. Trees collected will be taken to a local composter and turned into nutrient-rich compost.

The City is happy to offer this free service to help residents send their waste to a better place.

Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information.

City Begins Residential Roads Snow Plow

City and contractor crews will begin a Residential Roads Snow Plow on today. Streets will be plowed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., every day until complete which is anticipated take 12 days, weather permitting.

Know when your neighbourhood is going to be plowed:

• We’ve divided the community into sectors. Find your sector at Regina.ca/winter.

• Check the schedule so you know when crews will be plowing in your area. Also watch for the electronic message boards placed at high-volume access points of your neighbourhood.

• Some areas have been split into more than one plow day to ensure waste collection pickups are not affected.

• Understand that the schedule could change depending on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Sask. records 2nd lowest number of road fatalities in 60 years

Saskatchewan has reported its second-fewest road fatalities in 60 years.

New numbers from SGI show 87 people were killed in crashes on Saskatchewan roads last year.

It is the second-lowest number of road fatalities recorded in a single year in the past six decades, and lower than the 2010-2019 average of 131.5 road fatalities per year.

The lowest number of collision deaths ever recorded in Saskatchewan was 71 in 2019.

SGI said despite the reduction in collision deaths and injuries, any number of deaths is unacceptable.