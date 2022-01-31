Need to Know: Treecycle, Riders sign Lauther, Winterruption New Dates

Treecycle Reminder

The City of Regina reminds residents that they have until 5:30 p.m. today (Monday, January 31) to Treecycle their real trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot before it closes for the season.

The Yard Waste Depot is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Treecycle program.

Please remember to remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your tree. If you transport the tree in a plastic bag, please remove the bag at the Depot and drop it in the garbage bin on site.

Thank you to those residents who have already dropped off their trees to be composted. In the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge. Details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the coming months.

The Treecycle program helps to divert this valuable material from the landfill. Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information.

Roughriders sign Canadian kicker Brett Lauther to 2-year extension

Canadian kicker Brett Lauther is sticking with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The move comes ahead of CFL free agency, which is set to open on Feb. 8. Lauther was solid for the Riders last season, playing in all 14 regular-season games and connecting on 40-of-47 field goal attempts, including three kicks longer than 50 yards.

Winterruption announces New Dates for Regina Music Festival

The Regina Folk Festival announced Friday that Winterruption has officially been rescheduled for March 30 to April 2.

The four day festival was originally scheduled for Jan. 26th-29th before being postponed.

More info and tickets are available at reginafolkfestival.com , including details regarding free online talks with the artists.