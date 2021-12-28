Need to Know: Treecycle, Sidewalk Bylaw, Rush Game Postponed

Recycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot

After the holidays, your Christmas tree has one last gift to give: it can be converted into compost. As of yesterday (December 27), residents can “Treecycle” their trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2022.

Please remember to remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your tree. If you transport the tree in a plastic bag, please remove the bag at the Depot and drop it in the garbage bin on site.

City of Regina Sidewalk Snow Clearing Bylaw Takes Effect January 1, 2022

The City of Regina’s new Sidewalk Snow Clearing bylaw comes into effect on January 1, 2022. Throughout the winter months, clearing snow and ice helps make our community sidewalks safer and more accessible whether on foot, using a mobility device or pushing a stroller.

Here are the basics that property owners should know:

Snow must be cleared from City sidewalks adjacent to your property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event. Note that properties located within Schedule B of The Clean Property Bylaw are required to clear sidewalks within 24 hours. This area is primarily located within the Downtown.

Sidewalks must be kept free from snow and ice buildup. Create an even, walkable surface by clearing the sidewalks to the edges and as close to the concrete as possible.

Snow from sidewalks can be placed on your property or along the curb next to the sidewalk, ensuring it does not interfere with traffic or cover storm drains. Do not shovel or blow snow into the road.

For anyone unable to clear their own sidewalk, it is important to plan ahead to ensure your sidewalk is not in violation of the bylaw. Consider asking family or a neighbour for help, or explore a Snow Angels program. Six community associations currently offer volunteer-run snow clearing programs for eligible residents who are unable to clear their sidewalks, supported by the City of Regina’s Snow Angels Community Grant. Contact participating community associations to learn more.

Visit Regina.ca/sidewalk for more information.

Saskatchewan Rush game on New Year’s Eve postponed

The Rush’s second home game of the 2021-2022 regular season has been postponed.

On Monday, the National Lacrosse League announced the postponement of all three games scheduled this week, including the one at SaskTel Centre on Friday, Dec. 31.

Rush officials said all tickets for Dec. 31 will be valid on the new game date once rescheduled.