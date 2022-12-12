Need To Know: Trucks, Globe Trotters, Sask Power

Win A Night Out With The Original Harlem Globetrotters



The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour - Presented by Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to the Brandt Centre on January 4th with game like never before!

See your favorite Globetrotter stars bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time!

You can enter this week here to win 4 tickets to the game plus a player meet and greet upgrade!

Trucks dominated Saskatchewan’s most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca.

The Ford F-150 retained its top spot in searches for 2022, according to a news release. The rest of the top five include the Ford Mustang, Toyota RAV4, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Saskatchewan had the most trucks in its top 10 list of all of the provinces. It also has no luxury vehicles in its top 10.

In the truck category, the GMC Sierra 1500 and Toyota Tacoma were Saskatchewan drivers’ other favourites.

Nationally, the top five searched vehicles were the Ford F-150, Honda Civic, BMW 3 Series, Ford Mustang and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The Ford F-150 has been the country’s most searched vehicle for eight years according to AutoTrader.

SaskPower customers to see 3% increase on bills due to carbon tax

SaskPower customers can expect to see a three per cent increase on their bills effective Jan. 1, 2023, due to an increase in the federal carbon tax.

The tax applied to SaskPower’s carbon emissions will increase from $50 to $65 per tonne, according to a news release from SaskPower.

The increase is a separate cost from SaskPower’s previously announced rate increase of four per cent, which took effect Sept. 1, 2022.