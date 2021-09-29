Need to Know: Truth & Reconciliation Day, Pats New Jersey, Good Nieghbors

Truth and Reconciliation Day

Tomorrow, on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Hear the voices and stories of sorrow, hope, and truth from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians and teachers. Visit “A Day to Listen” Podcast on iheartradio dot ca.

Events in Regina:

The U of R has several events planned throughout the week.

https://www2.uregina.ca/education/news/category/truth-and-reconciliation/

Regina’s school divisions will be raising Treaty Four and Metis Flags as well as tipis as they continue to wear orange in support of residential school survivors.

The Regina Public Library’s public discussion on Thursday at noon with Bevann Fox, author of Genocidal Love, A Life After Residential Schools.

In Victoria Park on Thursday, an elder and drum group will share messages of hope and reconciliation beginning at noon.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are committing to using social media channels to amplify Indigenous voices and stories, including words from Indigenous leaders, players and alumni. Roughriders staff and players will attend workshops led by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

Introducing Regina’s Good Neighbour Guide

The City of Regina introduces the Good Neighbour Guide which provides a helpful overview of dozens of City bylaws and rules that all share a common, simple goal - to help all of us be good neighbours.

The Good Neighbour Guide was designed with all Regina residents in mind including newcomers, long-time residents, property owners and renters. Some of the topics covered include:

Home Development

Fire Pits

Responsible Pet Ownership

Landscaping

Snow and Ice on Sidewalks

Parking

In addition to helpful explanations of common municipal bylaws, residents will also find useful tips on small actions each of us can take that can have a big impact on keeping our neighbourhoods healthy and happy. The guide is intended to remind us all that a foundation of safe, friendly places to live, work and play is to be a good neighbour.

Visit Regina.ca/goodneighbour to view the complete guide or to download your copy.

Pats To Debut New Third Jersey

The Regina Pats Hockey Club is extremely excited to share that the team will debut brand new third jerseys during their home opener this Saturday, October 2 at 1 p.m. in their nationally televised game against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The design of the jersey is a reflection of the team’s 104-year history that dates back to when the club was founded in 1917 as the Regina Patricia Hockey Club – namesake of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry during the First World War.

The jersey features a colorful version of a WWI era PPCLI military badge on the front. This is referred to as a “sweetheart badge or brooch” that was pinned on clothing. A Canadian military chevron is present on both sleeves and a diagonal stripe across the jersey pays respect to the sash worn in ceremony by infantry soldiers. Additionally, the tone on tone Pats shoulder logo is a subtle nod to the team that doesn’t distract from the overall design.

These jerseys are a perfect fit for this season’s rally cry: March On. Our team and the Regina community are ready to march on following an unprecedented past 18 months. The Pats are proud to recognize our shared history and connection to the many brave men and women who fought for our country and continue to keep us safe today.

For those coming to Saturday’s home opener, these jerseys will be available at the Pats store. They will be available for purchase online as well, starting Oct. 2.

The Pats will also be raffling off a Connor Bedard third jersey during the game, so make sure you get your tickets to the home opener at reginapats.com or by calling 522-PATS. Season and single-game tickets – now completely digital – are also available.