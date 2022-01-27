Need to Know: U of R Welcomes back fans, New Dog Park, Elvis Stojko

U of R Cougars Welcome Back Limited Number of Fans this Weekend

University of Regina Athletics announced Wednesday that a limited number of spectators will be permitted to attend basketball and hockey home events over the next two weekends.



Key Details

All season tickets and single-game tickets already purchased will be honoured

A limited number of single-game tickets for this weekend's games will be available for purchase on Thursday at 6:00 PM

These tickets will be available exclusively through the U of R's ticketing site at reginacougars.com/tickets

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate at either venue

Single-game tickets for next weekend's games (Feb. 4 and Feb. 5) will be available for purchase next week

City Seeking Feedback on Plan for A.E. Wilson Off-leash Dog Park

The City of Regina is home to 230,000 people – and an estimated 30,000 dogs.

After careful analysis of parks and open spaces in the city’s northwest, A.E. Wilson Park was selected as the next site for an off-leash dog park. Its selection as the most suitable location is due to its size, ease of access, existing park amenities, proximity to the multi-use pathway system, and distance from homes and schools.

With nearby residents’ feedback now incorporated into the design, the City is seeking wider community feedback. All City residents are invited to participate in a quick survey about the planned site. Visit Be Heard Regina between January 26 and February 6 to have your say.

FROST on Ice Featuring Olympian Elvis Stojko Coming to FROST



The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is excited to announce the addition of FROST on Ice to the FROST @ REAL lineup.

It's a magical, visually stunning figure skating show starring Olympian Elvis Stojko. Stojko will be accompanied on Saskatchewans' largest outdoor rink at Mosaic Stadium, Iceville, by a cast of professional figure skaters from the Canadian Ice Dance Theatre bringing fire to the ice.



The entire performance is an incredible symphony of skating, music, lighting, and fireworks all coming together as one. It will be the hottest night in February Regina has ever seen.

FROST on Ice takes place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8 p.m.

FROST on Ice is a free show courtesy of the City of Regina. Seating is limited to the first 10,000 people to register. Registration opens this Friday, January 28, at 10 a.m. at: www.frostatreal.ca.

Registering in advance also secures free admission to FROST @ REAL on the Saturday from 6 – 10 p.m. FROST on Ice concludes with a fireworks display shot off from the south end of Mosaic Stadium.