Need to Know: Ukrainian Driver's licences, Outdoor Pools, Soccer Stadium

SGI to enable exchange of Ukrainian driver’s licences

Effective immediately, people holding a Ukrainian passenger vehicle licence can exchange for a Saskatchewan driver’s licence.

The change applies to anyone holding a full-stage Ukrainian category B passenger vehicle licence, which is the equivalent of a Saskatchewan Class 5 licence.

Saskatchewan already holds driver’s licence reciprocity agreements with 16 other countries, which means SGI recognizes those countries’ Class 5 (or Class 5 equivalent) drivers’ licences as equal.

Three Outdoor Pools Open Today

Four of the City of Regina’s outdoor pools are set to open over the next few weeks, offering residents and families the opportunity to stay active and enjoy the summer. Regent Pool, Maple Leaf Pool and Buffalo Meadows Pool will open today (June 9). Massey Pool is undergoing essential concrete repairs, and an opening date will soon be announced.

New this year, all outdoor pools will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends in June and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in July and August. In addition to the extended hours, there will be many new and exciting programs for all ages.

Families can access $4 family swims, and young children will have dedicated preschool swim time. Youth will have the opportunity to get involved in a variety of activities including ‘try it’ events, weekend tournaments to participate in variety of non-competitive and competitive water activities, and a Toonie Teen Swim for ages 13-18.

Other new and returning activities include drop-in and registered swimming lessons, adapted swimming lessons, sessions offered by Aquatic Sport User Groups like synchronized swimming and water polo, Adapted Family Leisure Swim, Lifesaving Sport classes, Swim & Coffee and Aquacise.

All activities at Maple Leaf and Buffalo Meadows are free. Registration requirements, swim times and classes differ per pool. Full details can be found in the Spring/Summer Leisure Guide and the What’s in Your Neighbourhood maps on Regina.ca. Pool locations and admission fees can be found at Regina.ca/outdoorpools

Construction is currently underway at Wascana Pool and it is expected to open in summer 2023.

If the outdoor pools are busy, don’t forget about the many city-owned spray pads available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all summer long. Visit Regina.ca/spraypad for a list of locations.

Soccer Stadium and Premier League Team Could be coming to Saskatoon

Prairieland is planning to build an open-air stadium in Saskatoon which could also house a Canadian Premier League Franchise team.

The multi-use facility with 5,500 seats is estimated to cost around $28 million total to build.

The new stadium would have the potential to expand to 8,000 seats in the future, according to the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority's Canadian Premier League soccer stadium economic impact study from 2021.

The proposed site of the stadium is Marquis Downs, the former space used for horse racing in the city.