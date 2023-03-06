Need to Know: Unclaimed Lotto Ticket, Students Moving, 25K Double Play

Unclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire

An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire this week.

The unclaimed prize is from the EXTRA added to a LOTTO 6/49 draw on March 12, 2022, according to Sask Lotteries.

The winning numbers on the ticket are 6817958.

Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School

The Regina Public School Board announced that a boundary change will see approximately 200 students moved from Harbour Landing School to Ethel Milliken School.

The announcement comes as the joint-use facility’s enrollment has neared legal capacity limits.

According to a letter from the Regina Public School Division, around 200 students from the southern portion of Harbour Landing will be moved to Ethel Milliken School for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year until the new Harbour Landing West School opens in 2026.

For addresses affected: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/hundreds-of-students-to-be-moved-from-harbour-landing-school-amid-overcrowding-issues-1.6299305

