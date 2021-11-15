Need to Know: Vaccination Clinic, Grey Cup Halftime, Sidewalk Sand

Regina COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic reopens today at old Costco building

The mass drive-thru vaccination clinic will reopen in the old Costco building today.

Entry to the clinic will be located on Star Light Street East.

Arkells named halftime performers for this year's Grey Cup in Hamilton

The Canadian rock band was announced as the halftime performers for this year's Grey Cup on Friday night. Lead singer Max Kerman said that he and his bandmates have been preparing for the intermission show on Dec. 12 by watching game tape.

It will be the first Grey Cup in two years as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the CFL to skip the 2020 season. It's also the first time the championship game has been held in Hamilton in 25 years. The southern Ontario city last hosted the Grey Cup in 1996 at Ivor Wynne Stadium.

Sidewalk sand available at across Regina

With winter officially underway, the City of Regina is reminding residents to keep sidewalks safe by picking up free sand at one of several locations across the city.

Residents must bring their own container and something to scoop with. Sand can be collected at the following locations:

Al Ritchie Arena, 2230 Lindsay St., in the parking lot near the tennis courts

Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre, 2900 13th Ave., in the alley behind the building

Eastview Community Centre, 615 6th Ave., in the parking lot

Ecole Harbour Landing Elementary School, 4419 James Hill Rd., in the southeast corner near the park maintenance building & rink

Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre, 2626 Dewdney Ave., in the back parking lot near the garage with the green roof

Jack Hamilton Arena, 1010 McCarthy Blvd., near the tennis courts

mâmawêyatitân centre, 3355 6th Ave., across the field at 7th Avenue and Montague Street

Murray Balfour Arena, 70 Massey Rd., in the far corner of the parking lot near Massey

Northgate Mall, 7th Avenue North and Lorne Street, behind Lowes in the south east corner of the lot

North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason St., in the southeast corner of the parking lot near the recycling bins

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre, 3130 E Woodhams Dr., in the far corner of the parking lot near the blue recycling bins

South Leisure Centre, 222 Sunset Dr., behind Optimist Arena in the joint parking lot

Victoria Park, 12th Avenue and Lorne St., in the northwest corner of the Park near the maintenance building