Need To Know: Vaccination records, July cases, and The Sheepdogs

Printable COVID-19 vaccination records are now available in Saskatchewan.



The record is available on the eHealth Saskatchewan website through a person’s MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account.



The record will contain the person’s name, date of birth, and the location they received the vaccine, in addition to the date and brand of vaccination.



The province said it is still working with the federal government to develop an official proof of vaccination certificate for international travel, which will be release this fall.





Saskatchewan's July COVID-19 cases almost all unvaccinated people.



A third of the cases diagnosed in July were discovered in people 19 years old or younger and most of those were under 12.



Nobody 19 or younger died or was admitted to an ICU in July, the province says.



The release urges people to get vaccinated to protect children in the province.

The Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs plan to donate $150,000 over 10 years with focus on Indigenous charities.



The band has committed to re-investing a portion of proceeds from every ticket, album or t-shirt sold, starting Saturday when they perform at the Saskatoon jazz festival.



The band wants to give back after a decade of success following their appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.