Need to Know: Vaccination Records, Online Learning, Hazardous Waste

Sask. launches QR code for vaccination records

Saskatchewan has updated individual COVID-19 vaccination records to include a QR code, giving residents an easier way to verify their vaccine status.

The government announced anyone with a MySaskHealthRecord account is now able to view the new vaccination record.

The vaccination record includes the person’s name, type of vaccine administered, date, country of issuance and a lot number.

Saskatchewan residents no longer need a PIN to sign up for an eHealth account. The move was made to make it easier for citizens to access their COVID-19 vaccine information through MySaskHealthRecord.

The government said wallet cards showing vaccines administered will also be considered acceptable proof of vaccination.

The QR codes can be scanned by the SK Vax Verifier app. The app will show a green indicator to verify if a person if fully vaccinated and a red indicator to show they are not. The province said information is secures and is not viewed, saved, or retained in the scanning process.

By the end of September, the Government of Saskatchewan will launch the Saskatchewan Vaccine Wallet App on the Google Play or Apple App stores, which will allow residents to download their vaccine record and have it easily accessible on their phone.

K-4 Students at Henry Janzen School Move to Online Learning

Starting today all classes for K-4 will be shifted to online learning until Friday, Oct. 1st with in-person classes set to resume on Monday, Oct. 4th pending that students are symptom-free.

The move comes after multiple COVID-19 cases in the School.

Fall Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill

Mark your calendars! Two more City of Regina Household Hazardous Waste Days are coming up soon. On Household Hazardous Waste Days, residents can safely drop off their chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs, and propane tanks at the City’s Public Works Yard, 2400 6th Avenue.

Take advantage of two FREE events this fall:

Saturday, September 25 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Know before you go:

Do not attend the event if you are sick.

Residents must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Put hazardous waste in the box of your truck or trunks, not in the backseat, to maintain physical distancing when unloading.

Bring fuel and oil in containers that may be left behind for recycling/disposal.

Material should be safely sealed in clearly marked containers.

Containers will not be returned once handled by event staff.

Garbage, recyclables and electronics are not accepted. To limit cross-contamination and interactions with event staff, please avoid bringing these materials.

Tires will not be accepted.

Commercial loads are not permitted.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is another way we can all work together to help protect our environment for future generations.

Visit Regina.ca for more information and a complete list of accepted items.