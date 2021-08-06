Need to Know: Vaccinations at Mosaic/Maple Leaf Pool, Game day Traffic

Vaccinations Available outside Mosaic Today

Before the Roughriders take on the BC Lions at Mosaic Stadium Friday, residents will be able to take on COVID-19 at a clinic in nearby Confederation Park.

First or second doses will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with Pfizer and Moderna shots available.

Game Day Transportation Information - What You Need to Know!

Rider Transit is a free service that starts two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, with the last bus taking fans 30 minutes before game time. If you are considering taking Rider Transit, we recommend arriving early at designated pickup stops. Buses return fans starting at the beginning of the fourth quarter and will continue up to one hour after the game has ended.

The location of the pickup stops are as follows:

Southland Mall

Northbound Albert St at 9th Ave

University of Regina – Lot 2

6th Ave at Hamilton St

Eastbound Sask Dr at Hamilton St

Dewdney Ave at Scarth St

Westbound Victoria Ave at Scarth St

Dewdney Ave at Lorne St

Ticket holders can also take regular transit free of charge, including registered clients for Paratransit service, by showing their game day ticket. For more information on the Rider Transit

Should you consider coming on two wheels, Evraz Place is offering a bike valet service. The Bike Valet is located outside Gate #1 in the southwest corner of Mosaic Stadium beside Confederation Park.

Mosaic Stadium has moved to a clear bag policy, so whether you drive, take Rider Transit or ride your bike, please ensure you bring your items in an authorized clear bag. More details on this policy can be found at riderville.com.

Vehicle restrictions on game day are in place to allow foot traffic to safely move around the stadium. The following locations have restrictions due to foot traffic or construction:

Argyle St south of Dewdney Ave to 9th Ave

Elphinstone St between Saskatchewan Dr and Dewdney Ave

9th Ave from McTavish St to Montague St

10th Ave closed westbound at Montague St

North Railway St closed westbound at Elphinstone St

Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue

The City of Regina continues to work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at outdoor pools, with a free pass to the Queen City Ex (QCX) as an added bonus to those who ‘Stick It to COVID’.

The pop-up clinics are open to walk-ups for all who meet the current vaccine eligibility for first or second doses.

Date: Friday, August 6

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Maple Leaf Pool

SHA will have limited quantities of Moderna and Pfizer on site. Appointments at these locations are not available; they are first-come, first-served. Bring your valid health card and identification.

For more details on the QCX ticket promotion and updates on the clinic locations, visit Regina.ca/covid19.