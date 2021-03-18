Need to Know: Vaccine Appointments Available, Drive-Thru Update

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Appointments still available

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility remains unchanged from the last update provided on March 15. This includes all individuals 70 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, and all remaining phase one health care workers.

While the vast majority in this age group have either received their vaccine or have an appointment booked, the SHA does have a number of appointments available in various locations around the province in the next week, including Regina, where there is a noted increase in the number of variant cases.

The telephone line (1-833 SASKVAX) is also reporting shorter than average wait times. This option is encouraged for individuals without a health card, or those who cannot otherwise book online, such as health care workers.

Traffic flow changes at Evraz Place COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Site in Regina

Traffic into Evraz Place has been modified to improve flow and safety for those accessing the site for the COVID-19 drive thru testing and immunization, and booked immunization appointments.

Effective immediately, the only access to the site will be from the North bound lane on Lewvan Drive. Drivers are asked to make a right hand turn from the most easterly lane into the grounds. Be aware that the left hand turning lane (heading South) on Lewvan Drive is closed. The site cannot be accessed from Elphinstone Street or Dewdney Avenue either.

Once you enter the site, you will be directed to the appropriate line by onsite staff. Our partners at Evraz Place and the City of Regina have opened additional onsite space to support more organized flow into the site from the street. The line for drive thru immunizations will be considered full once the on-site space has reached capacity; this will allow access for those with pre booked immunization appointments or those seeking Drive thru COVID-19 testing.

It is important to note that the line-ups will fluctuate throughout the day. We can accommodate 600 cars onsite at any given time with an estimated wait time of 6 hours when we reach 600. The most up to date wait times are located on the SHA website. Throughout the day there may be intermittent periods of time where access to Drive Thru immunization is restricted until there is a reduction of vehicles on site. We will reopen access once that occurs.

Classroom training for Class 1 drivers available online on March 29

Sask. becomes the first jurisdiction to offer online training for Class 1 drivers

Starting March 29, 2021, the classroom portion of the mandatory entry level training (MELT) required to get a Class 1 licence in Saskatchewan will be available online.

To obtain a Class 1 commercial licence in Saskatchewan, drivers are required to complete 121.5 hours of training. The training includes 47 hours of classroom learning which can now be done online or in person. Drivers also need to complete 17.5 hours of training in yard and 57 hours of training behind the wheel, both of which will still need to be done in-person.

SGI’s new online model allows users to access the classroom training at any time, from any location and at a pace that works for them. It follows the same curriculum as the in-person classroom training.