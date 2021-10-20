Need to Know: Vaccine Boosters, Pump Track, Humane Society Request

Provincial COVID-19 vaccine booster dose program expanding

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be expanding the COVID-19 vaccination booster program, starting on Monday.

COVID-19 boosters will be administered to some groups of individuals, six months after they received the second vaccine dose.

The following groups will be eligible for a booster shot on Oct. 25:

Individuals 65 years and older

People living in the Far North zone and those living on First Nations communities 50 years and older.

Health care workers

Individuals born in 2009 or earlier with underlying health conditions, including respiratory conditions, rare diseases, developmental disabilities, neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support and those requiring dialysis or with chronic kidney disease.

The province said the Ministry of Health will provide a letter for those with underlying medical conditions, for presentation at the point of immunization.

Appointment bookings for eligible group can begin immediately, with shots administered as of Oct. 25.

The province said it will be announcing additional eligible groups in the coming weeks.

Regina’s New Pump Track Officially open for Cyclists

The Lakeview Community Association officially opened the track on Friday in Regina’s south end.

A pump track is a sequence of rollers and berms for cyclists. Designed to maximize their momentum so one can ride with minimal pedaling.

Victoria Humane Society no longer looking for flying buddies to bring dogs from Regina to BC

UPDATE: According to the Regina Humane Society, space for the pets has recently become available and the Victoria Humane Society will no longer be seeking travel companions as a result.

The Victoria Humane Society had been asking Regina residents to help transport some pets to British Columbia.